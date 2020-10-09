On 3rd anniversary of campus shooting — killing TTU police officer, where do things stand?

LUBBOCK, Texas – Court records on Friday, the three-year anniversary of the murder of a police officer on the Texas Tech campus, showed Hollis Alvin Daniels still locked up on pending charged in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Image of Hollis Alvin Daniels from Lubbock Co,. Detention Center

Daniels, age 19 at the time, was arrested hours after the shooting and killing of campus police officer Floyd East, Jr. He was later indicted for capital murder.

More specifically, court records accused Daniels of stealing a gun prior to the shooting. On October 9, East arrested Daniels on a drug possession charge. Inside the Texas Tech police station, Daniels was briefly allowed out of handcuffs to sign paperwork. Court records said it was then that Daniels pulled out the stolen gun and fired.

Daniels ran away but was found a short time later.

The criminal case remained pending but many of the recent documents were sealed, making it difficult to know recent developments or the current status. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty according to documents filed in the case in late 2017.

Daniels was held on a $5 million bond in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Floyd East, Jr.

In October 2019, Carmen East, the widow of officer East, filed a lawsuit against Daniels. Daniels did not file an answer, according to court records.

A judge issued a default judgement against Daniels ordering him to pay the officer’s widow $120,000,413.62.