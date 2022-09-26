LUBBOCK, Texas — No victim was located after a fight was caught on video between what appeared to be fans from both Texas Tech University and the University of Texas near the Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department said.

LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.

The video was posted to social media on Sunday with the caption, “When Tech & UT take the rivalry too serious.” It appeared to show a crowd of several dozen people involved in an altercation. Some individuals were dressed in Red Raider apparel, while others wore Texas Longhorn apparel.

Some people in the comments said the fight had nothing to do with the UT at Texas Tech football game Saturday, even though some of the participants were wearing their favorite team’s colors. They said a man “slapped a girl for no reason.”

As of Monday evening, the video had nearly 130 thousand views.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday, “the LPD encourages anyone who has been the victim of a crime to file a report so we can investigate it thoroughly.”