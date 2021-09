PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview and Hale County announced one additional death from COVID-19 on Friday morning along with 47 new cases and 34 additional recoveries.

Plainview/Hale County reported 40.3 percent of eligible people were fully vaccinated. The County reported 7,150 total case and 153 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

At the time of the announcement, there were people from Hale County hospitalized with COVID.