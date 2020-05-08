One arrested, accused of trying to fire malfunctioning handgun at neighbors

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on Thursday after she attempted to fire a handgun at her neighbors, according to a police report. The gun malfunctioned, and no one was shot.

According the report, Anntonietta Gonzalez’s children were playing outside, and took a board off of the victim’s house. The victim went outside and yelled at the children, which upset Gonzalez.

At this point, Gonzalez’s story and victims’ story begins to differ. Per the police report, Gonzalez said her neighbors began attacking her and her children. She also said a man displayed a handgun to her before leaving.

Gonzalez’s neighbors say one victim was pushed by Gonzalez and attacked by her children, the report reads. After that, an acquaintance of Gonzalez’s arrived to the scene and gave her a handgun.

Gonzalez pulled the slide back, ejecting an unfired round, the report says. She pointed the handgun at the victims and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned and did not fire. Gonzalez, her children, and her acquaintance all fled the scene.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. As of Friday, she was being held on $10,000 bail.