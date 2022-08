LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after Lubbock police found 14 stolen credit and debits cards during a traffic stop on Friday, July 29, according to police reports.

LPD stopped a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Avenue Q Drive. Jamie Lee Ybarra, 34, was identified as the driver.

According to the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards. Ybarra was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with fraud and possessing identifying information.