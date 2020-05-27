One arrested after high-speed chase with law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 26, 2020, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Police Department on a pursuit involving a pickup that crashed in the 3400 block of Clovis Road at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The Lubbock Police Department attempted to stop a 2014 Silver Dodge Ram Pickup that was traveling in excess of 100 mph near the intersection of Ave Q and 34th Street, when he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle. A short time later the vehicle was located again by both Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Police Department who again became involved in a pursuit with the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle continued to evade from law enforcement officers traveling westbound on Clovis Road from University before losing control and wrecking at Stripes located in the 3400 block of Clovis Road.

The driver of the pickup, 17 year old CJ Natal, suffered minor injuries and was cleared on scene by Lubbock EMS.

CJ Natal, was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, with additional charges pending.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

