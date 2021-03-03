One arrested after leading Lubbock Police on a chase

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

2nd Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone led Lubbock Police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon. LPD said it started as a traffic stop at 2nd Place and Detroit Avenue.

The driver kept going but then bailed out of the vehicle at 2nd Street and Indiana. One person was arrested after a foot chase, but it’s not clear if there was only one person in the vehicle.

The chase started around 2:15 p.m. and was over by the time a photojournalist arrived at 2:45 p.m.

LPD provided a case number, but the police report was not ready yet.

