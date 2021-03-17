One arrested after pursuit results in two crashes, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Lubbock Police released more information about a police chase that led to two crashes in South Lubbock.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer tried to stop a Chevrolet Lumina, driven by Kaylon Kinney, 26, near Parkway Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police.

However, police said Kinney drove off, prompting a police chase that approached South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Officers canceled the chase due to public safety concern.

Kinney later crashed into a vehicle in the 7100 block of University Avenue, causing a two-vehicle crash, according to police. Both victims suffered nonserious injuries.

Shortly after, Kinney was seen in the area by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. He tried to get away again, police said.

Kinney eventually crashed in the 3300 block of 98th Street, causing another two-vehicle crash. Police said neither victim suffered serious injuries.

Read the news release from LPD for more information below:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating two crashes following a pursuit that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 16.

An LPD officer attempted to perform a lawful traffic stop on a Chevrolet Lumina, driven by 26-year-old Kaylon Kinney, near Parkway Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Lumina evaded the officer, leading to a pursuit that approached S. Loop 289 and University Avenue. The officers canceled the pursuit for public safety concerns as they approached the intersection.

The Lumina continued to travel in the westbound access road of the 2400 block of S. Loop 289. A Ford F-150, driven by 43-year-old Nicholas Espedal, and a Ford Taurus, driven by 60-year-old Lucille Whitefield, were traveling southbound in the 7100 block of University Avenue, when the Lumina disregarded a red signal light and struck the Taurus, which caused the Taurus to strike the F-150. The driver of the Lumina failed to render aid, fleeing southbound on University Avenue. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators reinitiated the pursuit following the crash.

Whitefield was transported to University Medical Center by EMS for minor injuries. Espedel also had minor injuries from the crash, but was not transported for his injuries.

Following the first crash, the Lumina was located in the area by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators. The Lumina began evading a second time, and was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of 98th Street. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 59-year-old Dwain Mitchell, and a Toyota Yaris, driven by 27-year-old Jaime Thompson, were traveling northbound in the 9800 block of Indiana Avenue, when the driver of the Lumina disregarded a second red signal light and struck the Silverado, which then struck the Yaris. The crash between the Silverado and the Yaris caused the Yaris to spin toward the northeast, striking the Lumina.

Kinney was taken into custody, arrested and transported to University Medical Center by LPD for minor injuries.

Mitchell was not injured. Thompson had minor injuries, but was not transported by EMS.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.