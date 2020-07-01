One arrested after stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. At approximately 1 p.m., Lubbock Police officers responded to the 3000 block of 66th Street for a stabbing.

The initial investigation has determined thatDamien Gomez, 23, and Ricky Medina, 38, who are coworkers, began to argue while in the same vehicle. Gomez produced a knife and began stabbing Medina, who was able to use a hammer to defend himself.

Gomez fled the scene and flagged down citizens at Indian Creek Apartments, where officers responded to the scene. Both Gomez and Medina were transported by EMS to UMC for non-life-threatening injuries. Gomez was arrested for Aggravated Assault.