One arrested after suspects shoot at Clovis police during chase

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department arrested a suspect for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Friday morning.

Jeremy Banning, 20, was one of two suspects in the incident.

CPD said an officer saw a vehicle that he believed to be stolen. He followed it in order to run the license plate.

Photo via the Clovis Police Department Facebook page

However, the suspect vehicle ran a stop sign in an effort to get away. Immediately after, the officer heard multiple gunshots that he believed came from the vehicle and began a pursuit, according to CPD.

CPD said during the pursuit, officers heard more gunfire from the suspect’s vehicle, and debris from the vehicle struck the marked patrol car.

Two suspects then abandoned the moving vehicle and ran in separate directions, according to CPD. One of the suspects, Banning, was captured and arrested.

CPD said the other suspect was not located.