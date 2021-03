LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., Lubbock Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Avenue X to a shots fired call, according to LPD.

LPD said this was a domestic dispute. The suspect fired one shot into the air, but three shots were later heard.

LPD said there were no injuries reported in the incident.