One arrested for Drug Emporium assault, other suspect still at large

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit arrested 22-year-old Luis Alcadio Munoz in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.

The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Rodrick Jordan Estrada. Estrada has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

