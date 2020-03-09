One arrested for street racing Saturday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police arrested a man for street racing Saturday, according to a police report.

“I observed the signal light turn green and both vehicles accelerate rapidly next to each other in an effort to outlast or outdistance each other,” the report reads.

The officer pulled over and arrested Bryan Luis Acevedo for street racing. The other suspect was pulled over by other officers but was let go.

Acevedo was able to post bond and got out of jail after being charged with a class B misdemeanor for racing.

This incident comes two weeks after Howard Wright, 69, was killed in a crash that involved racing.