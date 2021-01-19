One caught, one still on the run after police officer targeted in shots-fired

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com obtained new information Tuesday after police said someone fired shots at a police officer.

A police report said one man was arrested and a second man got away Monday morning after a vehicle burglary and police chase.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Monday, police received a call in the 4700 block of 45th Street.

According to a police report, a witness told police he was on his front porch when he saw Julian David Ramirez, 27, and another person get into a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove off.

An officer arrived on scene, and the witness showed him the direction Ramirez and the other suspect went, according to the police report.

After locating the vehicle, an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Ramirez and the other suspect did not stop. Police said the suspect on the passenger side then began to fire a gun at the officer and his patrol vehicle.

Ramirez pulled over the stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of Oxford Avenue. He and the other suspect then ran off.

Ramirez was caught, arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Police said on Monday that the officer was not injured but the patrol unit was “disabled” by the gunshots.

Ramirez remained behind bars on bonds totaling $67,000. Among the charges against him is aggravated assault on a public servant.

As of Tuesday, police had not found the second suspect.

