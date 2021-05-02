One charged in November 50th Street Caboose shooting, police report provides details

Photo of Edward Schmittou from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Wolfforth man was charged with engaging in an organized criminal activity for a shooting that took place at 50th Street Caboose on November 12.

Edward Charles Schmittou Jr., 35, was arrested Friday for the incident.

An arrest warrant said the Assistant Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County believes Schmittou did, “as a member of a criminal street gang, intentionally and knowingly commit the offense of Aggravated Assault.”

The warrant did not say that Schmittou was the one who fired the shots. It said Schmittou was part of the gang, and the gang was engaging in illegal activity.

A police report provided more details on how the incident went down.

The report said that a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Bandidos arrived at Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound on November 12, after police responded to a gang-related shooting at 50th Street Caboose.

Witnesses told police that the shooting was between the Bandidos gang and the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Kinfolk.

According to the report, Kinfolk members were playing pool when a Bandido approached them and started an altercation.

Video footage of the incident showed the victim of the shooting take a pool ball from the Kinfolk’s table and put it on another table, per the report. An unidentified man wearing Kinfolk gear, who was not Schmittou, then fired at him.

As of Sunday afternoon, Schmittou was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.