Updated with the name of the victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed Monday that one person had died from injuries sustained during a fire Friday morning in the 1600 block of 45th Street.

The update said the victim was 55-year-old Carlene Mendoza.

According to LFR, four people were originally injured in the fire, and two were hospitalized with fire-related injuries.

