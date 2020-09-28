One dead, 4 injured in Slaton crash Sunday night

SLATON, Texas — One person died and four others were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place at U.S. 84 and County Road 3100 around 8:30 p.m, DPS said. Both vehicles involved were pick-up trucks.

The vehicle traveling along U.S. 84 had two adults and two children. All four were taken to Covenant Medical Center with injuries that do not appear to be serious, per DPS.

DPS said the driver of the other truck died from his injuries sustained in the crash.