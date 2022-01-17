One dead after early-morning fire in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said one person died Monday after a single-story home caught fire at approximately 1:09 a.m. in the 2700 block of 66th Street.

LFR said one of the occupants called 911 after they woke up to the smell of smoke and found a fire in one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire inside the bedroom, according to LFR.

Two adults that lived in the residence were taken to the hospital. As of 6:00 p.m., one was recovering from smoke inhalation, and the other died from injuries sustained during the fire, according to LFR.

The Fire Marshal’s office has classified the cause as accidental.