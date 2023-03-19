LUBBOCK, Texas — Christian Rios who was critically injured in a series of shootings in Lubbock County Monday – three at a game room and one at an Allsups – has died, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

The incident began in the area of 110th Street and Avenue P. around 4:44 p.m., and continued until 5:30 p.m. Three victims found shot at the first location as well as the 9100 block of Avenue P, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Later, sheriff’s deputies were called in reference to a final shots-fired call at an Allsups Convenience Store. The victim of that shooting was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LCSO arrested 32-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett that day, after finding his vehicle.

“Several witnesses stated they heard several shots and stated they observed several patrons running out of the game room,” according to court records obtained Tuesday.

LCSO said Tuesday that the situation was an isolated incident.

Lubbock County Commissioner Jason Corley called it a “sad irony” as it happened a little over four hours after the County Commissioner’s court tabled a motion to enact an ordinance to regulate game rooms in the county.

Pruett was still booked in Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday.

Read the press release from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office below:

At approximately 09:50 hours on 3-19-23, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was notified that one of the victims, Christian Rios DOB 2-22-91, in the shootings from Monday March 13th has succumbed to his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office will pursue additional charges of Murder on the suspect, Jaime Lee Pruett. The Sheriff’s Office send our condolences to the Rios family and all the families affected by the tragedy.