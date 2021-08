LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a shooting Monday night in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots fire call that resulted in one death.

The initial call came in just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U, according to police.

There was not additional details at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back with everythinglubbock.com for updates.