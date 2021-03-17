One dead after motorcycle crash Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that occurred around 9:15 p.m. March 16 in the 5800 block of 34th Street.

A motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old Scott Duniven, was traveling in the 5800 block of 34th Street when a Ford F-150, driven by 18-year-old Cade Landrum, was exiting a private parking lot on the south side of 34th Street, attempting to turn westbound. The vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of 34th Street.

Duniven was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased the morning of March 17. Landrum had no injuries from the crash.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.