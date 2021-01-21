One dead after overnight single vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after an overnight crash Thursday.

Around 2:42 a.m Thursday morning, Lubbock Police responded to East 50th Street and Southeast Drive to reports of a single vehicle crash, according to LPD.

A tweet from LPD said the vehicle had two occupants, but one person died.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LubbockPolice/status/1352199406834094081

LPD asked that the area of East 50th Street and Southeast Drive be avoided.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.