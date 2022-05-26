LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died from his injuries after a crash between a vehicle and a scooter that occurred on May 16 near Boston Avenue and 2nd Place, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The police report said a person driving a scooter “disregarded” a stop sign and crashed with a Dodge Durango in the intersection. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD was notified of the death on Wednesday, according to the report. Police provided the name of the victim to EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. He was identified as Ricardo Ramirez, 66, of Lubbock.

“The injuries were not serious enough at the time for our Major Crash Unit to be called in,” LPD said on Thursday.

It was the second scooter collision with serious injuries in mid-May. On May 12, Ethan Perez, age 8, was critically hurt when he was struck on his scooter. As of Thursday, Perez was still hospitalized and recovering.