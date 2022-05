LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments near Glenna Goodacre Boulevard and Avenue X early Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 2:51 a.m. and the Metro Crimes Unit was on scene. Police said it was not yet known if a suspect was in custody.

