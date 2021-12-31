One dead after vehicle rollover on East Slaton Road

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a rollover in the 3200 block of East Slaton Road on Friday afternoon, an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on the scene confirmed.

LPD said the injury code on the call sheet was listed as one person with serious injuries.

The rollover occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m.

A photojournalist said the road was blocked off on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Slaton highway. Please avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED STORY: LPD provides information on two separate collisions