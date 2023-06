LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a pedestrian collision with a vehicle in the 3300 block of Avenue A Wednesday evening, Emergency Medical Services said.

The Lubbock Police Department said that the call came in at 10:35 p.m.

An LBKAlert said that due to the traffic accident, Avenue A will be closed for all traffic from 31st Street to 34th Street.

