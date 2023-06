LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead in a collision with a vehicle at Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane Friday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said that the call came in at 9:07 p.m.

An LBKAlert said that Avenue Q will be closed for northbound traffic from Glenna Goodacre to 5th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.