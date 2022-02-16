HOBBS, New Mexico — The following is a news release from the Hobbs Police Department.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at approximately 11:50 PM hours, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 1524 Yeso Place, in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located Omar Barron (24 YOA) of Hobbs unresponsive inside the residence. Omar had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Hobbs EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures. Omar succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

You may also privately message us on our social media pages on Instagram or Facebook.