One dead in Hockley County crash Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a crash in Hockley County Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Todd A. James, 34, of Lubbock died in the crash, which happened at Quail Road and Farm-to-Market Road 1585, per DPS.

A two-year-old child was taken to Covenant Children’s with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

DPS said James’ truck was going westbound on FM 1585 just before 5:00 p.m. when it drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, went across both lanes and rolled before coming to a rest in a field.

James was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said. The child was secured in a safety seat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar