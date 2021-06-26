One dead in Hockley County crash Saturday

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a crash in Hockley County Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Todd A. James, 34, of Lubbock died in the crash, which happened at Quail Road and Farm-to-Market Road 1585, per DPS.

A two-year-old child was taken to Covenant Children’s with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

DPS said James’ truck was going westbound on FM 1585 just before 5:00 p.m. when it drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, went across both lanes and rolled before coming to a rest in a field.

James was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said. The child was secured in a safety seat.