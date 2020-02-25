One dead in Hockley County rollover, DPS says

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a crash in Hockley County early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deceased has been identified as Christy Rodriguez, 32, of Levelland. The crash occurred at 12:40 a.m. at County Road England, 8.5 miles northwest of Levelland, DPS said.

Rodriguez approached a curve in the roadway and was travelling at an unsafe speed, according to DPS. Her car left the roadway, fell into a ditch and rolled over. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said.