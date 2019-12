LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead after a crash on North Frankford Avenue and County Road 6300 around 8:15 p.m, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said multiple others were also injured in the crash. LPD advised people to avoid the area for the next few hours, as major crash investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing situation, check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.

(Nexstar/Staff)

