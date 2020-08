LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead after a rollover crash in Lubbock Friday night, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

The wreck happened at 56th Street near Avenue U, per LPD. It was called into police just after 7:45 p.m.

Along with the fatality, another person suffered moderate injuries, LPD said.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.