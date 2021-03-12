One dead in Thursday night crash involving motorcycle

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday night, DPS responded to US Highway 62/82 near Quail Road to reports of a crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Paul Pinkston, 76, was driving his pickup truck southwest in the northeast lanes of US Highway 62/82 near Quail Road.

Case Clark, 22, was driving his motorcycle in the northeast when he and Pinkston collided, DPS said.

Clark died at the scene and Pinkston was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, DPS said.