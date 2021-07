LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman died in a rollover crash on the ATV trails near Buffalo Springs Lake, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said Sunday.

The woman was driving a Jeep on the trails and it rolled over, TPWD said. TPWD did not have information on when exactly the crash occurred.

The body was discovered when another crash happened nearby Sunday morning, per TPWD. The person in that crash, who was uninjured, found the body.