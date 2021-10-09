One dead in shooting near 130th and Indiana Ave, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Saturday morning, the Lubbock Police Department said, “The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently responding to a shooting that occurred at the Echelon Apartments, 13407 Indiana Ave.”

Police said, “The call for service was originally received at 1:28 a.m. One person is deceased.”

Other details were not yet released.

