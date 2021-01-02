DPS: One dead in Terry County crash Saturday afternoon

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Terry County Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

While a truck was being towed along US-62, a car crashed into the back on the truck, per DPS. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

Bradford Moore, 68, of Brownfield, was riding in the truck that was being towed. He was transported to Brownfield Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to DPS. Moore was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

DPS said the driver of the car that crashed into Moore’s truck was also transported to Brownfield Regional Hospital with injuries.