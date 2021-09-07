One dead in Tuesday night pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

LPD said Frankford Avenue between 50th Street and 57th Street was closed and that motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

The following is a release from LPD:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently on-scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Frankford Ave. The call for service was received by LPD Dispatch at 8:31 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on-scene.

