LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was dead and another seriously injured in a shots fired call near 34th Street and Avenue Q around 9:00 p.m. Monday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, police responded to the scene of a shots fired call, and a perimeter was set up in the area.

LPD confirmed the injuries a Twitter post.

Metro investigators are responding to a shots fired call at 34th Street and Avenue Q.



We located one person deceased and one person in serious condition. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 27, 2020

