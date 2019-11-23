One dead, one seriously injured after crash east of Hereford

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a crash Friday on U.S. 60 just outside of Hereford.

Johnny McDonald, 39, of Amarillo was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in one of the involved cars. Blayne Black, 30, of Hereford was driving the car. He was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the other car in the accident was not injured.

Black and McDonald were driving behind the other vehicle on US 60 when the vehicle ahead slowed down to make a turn. The trailing vehicle did not slow down and crashed into the ahead vehicle’s towed trailer. The accident occurred at 10:28 a.m.

This crash is still under investigation.