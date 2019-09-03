One dead, one seriously injured after crash in Terry County

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday in Terry County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Guillermo Osornio, 26, of Levelland failed to yield the right of way and crashed into Emmett Mills, 80, of Denver City.

The crash happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of FM 303 and FM 2196, according to DPS.

Mills was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Osornio sustained serious injuries and was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland, according to DPS.