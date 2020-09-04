Facebook page turns matchmaking site for one local couple

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to effects of COVID-19 over social distancing and bar closures, the old fashioned ways of singles meeting has changed, and while some are returning to dating apps, one woman used Facebook to send out a dating profile.

Around a month ago a post was made to Facebook acknowledging the interests of Victoria Anderson who was ready to get back into the dating pool. ‘Bits of Life’ is a woman’s page used for advice, comments and uplifting encouragement making this post even more rewarding.

“So many of them were like this is my brother, or my cousin or friend and that’s what was really endearing about this is the women were going above and beyond to explain why these guys were a really good fit for me, and they were genuinely good, nice guys,” Anderson said.

After interacting with most of the guys and getting to know them, she continued to narrow it down.

“The next day it was just Casey, and it’s one of those things where you just know it was him from the get-go,” Anderson said.

She said she has tried every form of dating possible, but this way has proven to be the most efficient, even if it was out of the ordinary.

“I would have laughed hysterically if you told me this was how I was going to meet my boyfriend,” Anderson said.

It’s a new kind of romance story, but it’s one that has already been picked up by other singles on the site.

“I’m going to keep the post up in case he proposes in like six months and be like look what happened,” Anderson said.