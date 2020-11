LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was found dead in a South Lubbock storage unit after a shots fired call came in to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning, LCSO said.

Paul Anthony Luna, 39, was found deceased at 12104 U.S. 87 after 3:00 a.m Sunday morning.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit was still investigating the situation as of Sunday afternoon.

