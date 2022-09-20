LUBBOCK, Texas- One Guy from Italy and Giorgio’s is doing a fundraiser to help raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer awareness month and the Covenant Children’s pediatric hematology and oncology clinic. Customers can upgrade their pizza for $2 and participate in the Pizza Roulette Spicy Slice Challenge. One slice of the pizza will be spicy, but you won’t know which one. Then the $2 upgrade proceeds go to Covenant Children’s.