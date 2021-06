LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Southwest Lubbock Sunday, Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

LFR responded a structure fire to the 5500 block of 90th Street at 2:15 p.m.

Crews removed the victim from the house. The victim’s injuries were unknown as of 3:10 p.m, LFR told EverythingLubbock.com.

The fire was extinguished and contained to one property, LFR said.

Fire Marshals have been called to investigate the fire, according to LFR.