LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries on Wednesday after Lubbock Fire Rescue said they were involved in a vehicle fire.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a “collision involving a vehicle that caught on fire” in the 6000 block of Southeast Drive at 5:58 a.m.

At 6:04 a.m. LFR said they were called out to a fire in a ditch which they were notified later was a vehicle on fire. LPD confirmed in a statement they were able to get the people out of the vehicle. They were transported to UMC, said LPD.

  • Police on scene of vehicle fire in the 6000 block of Southeast Drive (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com).
The fire was put out at 6:21 a.m.

