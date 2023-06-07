LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries on Wednesday after Lubbock Fire Rescue said they were involved in a vehicle fire.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a “collision involving a vehicle that caught on fire” in the 6000 block of Southeast Drive at 5:58 a.m.

At 6:04 a.m. LFR said they were called out to a fire in a ditch which they were notified later was a vehicle on fire. LPD confirmed in a statement they were able to get the people out of the vehicle. They were transported to UMC, said LPD.

Police on scene of vehicle fire in the 6000 block of Southeast Drive (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com).

The fire was put out at 6:21 a.m.

