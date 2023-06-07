LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries on Wednesday after Lubbock Fire Rescue said they were involved in a vehicle fire.
According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a “collision involving a vehicle that caught on fire” in the 6000 block of Southeast Drive at 5:58 a.m.
At 6:04 a.m. LFR said they were called out to a fire in a ditch which they were notified later was a vehicle on fire. LPD confirmed in a statement they were able to get the people out of the vehicle. They were transported to UMC, said LPD.
The fire was put out at 6:21 a.m.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.