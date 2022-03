LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured, and traffic was slowed on Loop 289 after a crash with a Citibus Wednesday morning, according to police.

Lubbock Police said the call came in at 6:58 a.m. to the 4900 block of Loop 289. One person had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Lubbock Police told EverythingLubbock.com that a Lubbock ISD officer was involved in the crash. However, Lubbock ISD said the officer was not involved, and drove up after the wreck already happened.