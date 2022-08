LUBBOCK, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou near FM 1729, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Officials said one person was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Westbound lanes from Idalou were closed, the city said in a social media post.

