LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a crash in the southbound lanes of West Loop 289 near 50th Street on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 7:26 p.m. One person had moderate injuries, according to police.

Parts of the Loop were already backed up with traffic from earlier crashes.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area.