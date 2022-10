LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a shooting at the Mission Villa Apartments in Lubbock on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 9:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. One person had moderate injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.