LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in before 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. One person had moderate injuries, according to LPD.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim walked up to a home, said “I’ve been stabbed,” and walked a different location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.